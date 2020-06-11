Advertisement

Cedar Rapids homicide numbers nearing 2014 high

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids has seen seven homicides so far this year, which is only one shy of the all-time high 8 the city saw in 2014.

Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said he is confident the city won’t break the record this year, but acknowledged that may be an unrealistic goal.

Jerman said he wasn’t sure why the number is up this year or why some of the homicides are happening in the parts of the city they are. He said they have been looking into whether or not it could be contributed to more people being home because of COVID-19.

He said many of these incidents can be attributed to disputing groups, or “hybrid gangs.” He said people need to continue to work together to not only help solve these problems, but prevent them.

“We’ve had seven homicides and that’s seven too many,” Jerman said. “Whatever the reasons for the homicides are occurring, they’re not acceptable to me.”

Four people have been arrested in three of the seven cases.

