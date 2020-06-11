Cedar Rapids Community School District announces fan guidelines for high school games in June

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Community School District announced that the high school baseball and softball games will begin playing again the week of June 15. Because of this, they have released guidelines for any fans that plan to attend the games.

The following guidelines will be in effect for all games in June, guidelines will be reviewed at the beginning of July for any possible updates.

All spectators must wear a mask when they enter, 3 parents/family members are allowed per player for varsity games, 2 parents/family members allowed per every junior varsity player and sophomore/freshman players, and spectators will need to check-in at the admission booth, pay the entry fee, then receive a wristband if they are the list.

The district also said that they expect families to remain 6 feet apart to maintain social distancing. Fans are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer. They may remove their mask when they are seated and socially distanced from other families. They also encourage to have only one person in the restroom at a time and that a person should wear a mask when doing so.

Concession stands will be closed, but fans may bring one cooler with food and drinks. The district will also be video streaming the games to account those who may not be able to come.

