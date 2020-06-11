Byrnes Pool reopening June 13

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Byrnes Pool announced it will reopen on June 13.

This follows Gov. Reynolds’ latest proclamation, that eases restrictions on businesses and allows pools to reopen as soon as June 12.

Byrnes Pool staff said the facility layout may be modified due to guidance from the state. Additionally, staff will be monitoring for social distancing and taking appropriate measures to ensure cleanliness.

Pool visitors must follow the following public health guidelines:

Social distancing (in the pool, on the deck, in the locker/restrooms)

Frequent handwashing

Practicing proper respiratory etiquette

Stay home if exhibiting any COVID-19, cold or flu-like symptoms

The pool will be limiting capacity to 300 patrons until June 30, and then staff will reevaluate to make possible adjustments if necessary.

The pool’s hours will be:

Open swim hours:

Monday – Friday | 1 PM – 4:30 PM & 6:30-8:30 PM

Saturday & Sunday | 1 PM – 4:30 PM & 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Lap swim hours:

Monday – Friday | 8 – 9:30 AM & 12:30 – 1 PM

For more information call 319-291-0165 or visit CVSportsPlex.org

