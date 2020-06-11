Advertisement

Breezy this afternoon, stretch of comfortable weather ahead

By Justin Gehrts
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pleasant weather for mid-June is here for the next several days.

Highs today and tomorrow will be near 80 and come with lots of sunshine. This afternoon will be breezy with gusts around 30 to 35 mph, which is about the same as yesterday afternoon was. Temperatures cool a little bit this weekend, especially out closer to the Mississippi River. The mugginess during this whole time will be no problem as dew points stay below 60.

Warmer weather and higher humidity return next week. The forecast is generally dry although we may have a little passing shower on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Water Cooler

Beyond the Weather: Look up, early risers

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Joe Winters
Our weather cooperates perfectly through the weekend for a couple of views beyond the weather that you don’t want to miss.

Forecast

First Alert Weather Update - Thu Evening

Updated: 46 minutes ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weather Update for Thursday at 11 a.m. - Pleasant weather for mid-June is here for the next several days.

Forecast

Beautiful stretch still on track

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a nice day with highs well into the 70s.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Plan on a wonderful day with plenty of sunshine.

Forecast

Quiet and comfortable are words to be repeated through Sunday.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Weather Update - Wed Evening

Water Cooler

Tuesday’s rain was the biggest in two years or more

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Tropical Depression Cristobal’s heavy rain was the most that many places in eastern Iowa had seen in quite some time.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT

Forecast

One more round of rain before a long dry stretch

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:45 AM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
One last area of rain is moving through today.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 11:44 AM CDT
Weather update for Wednesday at 12 p.m. - One last area of rain is moving through this afternoon.