Breezy this afternoon, stretch of comfortable weather ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Pleasant weather for mid-June is here for the next several days.

Highs today and tomorrow will be near 80 and come with lots of sunshine. This afternoon will be breezy with gusts around 30 to 35 mph, which is about the same as yesterday afternoon was. Temperatures cool a little bit this weekend, especially out closer to the Mississippi River. The mugginess during this whole time will be no problem as dew points stay below 60.

Warmer weather and higher humidity return next week. The forecast is generally dry although we may have a little passing shower on Monday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.