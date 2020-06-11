Biden gets more aggressive as 2020 campaign heats back up

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden is adopting an increasingly aggressive stance as he looks to break out of a monthslong campaign freeze imposed by the coronavirus outbreak.

He is warning that President Donald Trump could steal the election, lashing out at Facebook and unveiling a plan to restart the economy that he says won’t make Americans choose between their health and livelihoods. The quick succession of developments was a signal of Biden’s desire to become more assertive on multiple fronts.

He’s betting that he can build momentum by offering a contrast to Trump’s leadership as the country is gripped by the pandemic, economic turmoil and unrest stemming from racial injustice and police brutality.

