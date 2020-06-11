Advertisement

Beyond the Weather: Look up, early risers

The moon, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter will all be visible in the early-morning sky.

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rain and thick clouds are done for now. Our weather cooperates perfectly through the weekend for a couple of views beyond the weather that you don’t want to miss.

Check out the southeast sky around 5 a.m. As you watch the sky for the next several days, the moon is easy to spot. It will move more toward the west each morning. During the coming days, the moon will pass by a reddish object in the sky. This is the planet Mars! If you look to their right in the southern sky, Saturn and Jupiter shine brightly.

We are approaching the summer solstice, which is on June 20th. Until then, the daylight hours continue to lengthen, giving us our earliest sunrises of the year. Get up early and watch the eastern sky at dawn for a beautiful start to your day.

Happy stargazing!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

