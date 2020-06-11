Advertisement

Beautiful stretch still on track

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our drier weather is here right on time and it feels fabulous outside. Dew points are nearly 20 degrees lower and with ample sunshine, we'll have highs well into the 70s this afternoon. A few lower 80s may also occur. This open window style of weather should continue right through the upcoming weekend and everything points to the third beautiful weekend in a row with highs into the 70s.

Early next week, a warm front moves through on Monday. While this may feasibly generate a shower, this doesn’t appear to be much of a concern and the theme is focused on dry and warming weather for much of next week.

By the middle of next week, we’ll probably be back around 90 again so enjoy the low humidity while it’s here!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 6 hours ago
Plan on a wonderful day with plenty of sunshine.

Forecast

Quiet and comfortable are words to be repeated through Sunday.

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Weather Update - Wed Evening

Water Cooler

Tuesday’s rain was the biggest in two years or more

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
Tropical Depression Cristobal’s heavy rain was the most that many places in eastern Iowa had seen in quite some time.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

One more round of rain before a long dry stretch

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Justin Gehrts
One last area of rain is moving through today.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weather update for Wednesday at 12 p.m. - One last area of rain is moving through this afternoon.

Forecast

Some more rain today, windy by afternoon

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:40 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a few more showers to push across the area today.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:39 AM CDT
Plan on another bout of rain to push across the area today.

Water Cooler

Rainfall totals for June 9, 2020

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 8:42 PM CDT
|
By Justin Gehrts
Tropical Depression Cristobal brought heavy rain to much of eastern Iowa on Tuesday, June 9.

Forecast

Rain chances continue

Updated: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
A cold front moves through bringing additional shower chances.