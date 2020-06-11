Beautiful stretch still on track

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our drier weather is here right on time and it feels fabulous outside. Dew points are nearly 20 degrees lower and with ample sunshine, we'll have highs well into the 70s this afternoon. A few lower 80s may also occur. This open window style of weather should continue right through the upcoming weekend and everything points to the third beautiful weekend in a row with highs into the 70s.

Early next week, a warm front moves through on Monday. While this may feasibly generate a shower, this doesn’t appear to be much of a concern and the theme is focused on dry and warming weather for much of next week.

By the middle of next week, we’ll probably be back around 90 again so enjoy the low humidity while it’s here!

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.