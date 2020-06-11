Advertisement

Baseball plans game at Field of Dreams, but will they come?

Visitors play on the field at the Field of Dreams movie site, Friday, June 5, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball is building another field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site in eastern Iowa but unlike the original, it's unclear whether teams will show up for a game this time as the league and its players struggle to agree on plans for a coronavirus-shortened season. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Major League Baseball is building a field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site for “Field of Dreams” in eastern Iowa.

Unlike the original, it’s unclear whether teams will show up for a game this time as the league struggles during a coronavirus-shortened season.

Those who live near the Field of Dreams say the country could use a boost like seeing the scheduled Aug. 13 game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

