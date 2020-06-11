Baseball plans game at Field of Dreams, but will they come?

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Major League Baseball is building a field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site for “Field of Dreams” in eastern Iowa.

Unlike the original, it’s unclear whether teams will show up for a game this time as the league struggles during a coronavirus-shortened season.

Those who live near the Field of Dreams say the country could use a boost like seeing the scheduled Aug. 13 game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

