Advertisement

Area blood centers in “urgent” need of blood, as elective surgeries resume with significantly high demand

By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jun. 11, 2020 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa blood center is seeing a significant shortage in donations- and staff says it is unlike any they have seen in years past.

Leaders with the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center say when elective surgeries were stopped due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, that led to a much lower-than-normal demand for blood. Now that those surgeries have resumed, they say the demand is higher than ever.

“Just three months ago was a totally different story,” said Lisa Sparrow, the donor relations manager for the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.

At the blood center in Cedar Rapids, blood is pumped from donations to hospitals. Sparrow says between all of the blood center sites Mississippi Valley Regional runs, they provide blood to 115 different hospitals in the Midwest.

Now they are leading a call to action, with a magnitude seen a few times before.

“Some of those hospitals are telling us that we have one day supply of certain blood types, specifically O-positive and O-negative,” Sparrow said.

Dr. James Nielsen is a cardiothoracic surgeon and the Chief Medical Informatics Officer at Mercy Iowa City, and he says the shortage would directly affect doctors like himself and patients.

“We’d have to curtail elective operations and we’d also have to maybe reconsider the emergent operations and how we would handle those,” Nielsen said.

A big contributor to the shortage, outside of concerns related to the novel coronavirus pandemic, donations are primarily coming through the door. The blood center estimating they will miss out on 20,000 donations, due to a lack of blood drives.

“That’s a huge number of donors that won’t be refilling the supplies that we’d need to go on with our daily business and to take care of any emergencies,” Nielsen said.

With elective surgeries resuming, blood is in high demand in unfamiliar territory for blood centers.

“We haven’t seen that pause button ever hit before, because we’ve never had this pandemic situation quite like what we’re seeing right now,” Sparrow said.

The solution: get more people to donate, and get more groups to host blood drives because Nielsen said the need for blood can come in a variety of ways.

“Trauma can take up a lot of blood, open heart surgeries can take a lot of blood, and just the general day-to-day,” Nielsen said.

But with uncertainty on the horizon, Sparrow with the blood center says an uphill climb may be the new normal.

Sparrow said: “We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to get the hospitals what they need so that they don’t have to think about: ‘is the supply there or not?’”

People interested in donating are encouraged to call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center to make an appointment or visit its website for donation information.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National News

Several officers wounded in shootout with ambush suspect

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Several police officers were wounded in separate shootouts in California with a man suspected of ambushing and seriously injuring a deputy a day earlier.

National News

NCAA proposal for extended college football preseason set

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The NCAA football oversight committee has finalized a plan for an extended preseason that would include an additional two weeks for teams to hold walk-throughs.

Dubuque County

Dubuque pharmacy debuts as COVID-19 testing site

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A family-owned pharmacy in Dubuque is now testing people for coronavirus for free.

News

New testing site in Dubuque

Updated: 1 hours ago
People looking to get tested for COVID-19 in Dubuque now have another option for a testing site.

News

Protesters are back in Coralville tonight

Updated: 1 hours ago
That protest started in Iowa City earlier this afternoon, after organizers said the city council did not meet their demands.

Latest News

News

Police have conversation with community in Waterloo

Updated: 1 hours ago
The newly sworn-in police chief in Waterloo has been active, even marching with protesters and serving up meals in the park this evening.

Johnson County

Protesters march through Iowa City, Coralville; I-80 briefly closed

Updated: 1 hours ago
Protesters have been marching through Iowa City and Coralville Thursday afternoon.

Linn County

Local bar owners keeping safety a priority as 50% capacity restriction lifts

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
On Friday, bars and restaurants will no longer have to operate under 50 percent capacity. Governor Reynolds announced the restriction would be lifted yesterday but some bars owners say that won't have much of an effect on their operations.

Linn County

Longtime firefighter in Ely honored at funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, people gathered together to honor the memory of a longtime Ely firefighter.

Iowa

Republican lawmakers in Iowa push to limit absentee voting

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters.

News

Firefighter honored at funeral

Updated: 2 hours ago
Republican leaders in the Iowa Legislature are supporting a bill that would limit the secretary of state’s ability to mail absentee ballot applications to all registered voters. 500pm newscast recording