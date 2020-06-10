Advertisement

White supremacist sticker attached to magazine, distributed in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 12:00 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Some people receiving the bi-monthly Little Village Magazine are finding stickers placed on them promoting white supremacy.

The stickers are being used to roll the magazine up and make racist claims about the novel coronavirus. Little Village says these copies are old and they have no connection with the group named on the sticker, and the person who distributed them, whatsoever.

Jeff Simmons, a resident in a northeast side neighborhood in Cedar Rapids, said he and a few of his neighbors received a copy this weekend.

“You’re sending hate, and when you have something like this, this is hate," Simmons said. "We got enough hate in the world, we don’t need to hate each other, especially because of the color of our skin. With what’s going on in the world right now, we should all come together.”

Little Village said this has also been happening in Iowa City, North Liberty, and Davenport.

