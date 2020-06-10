Univ. of Iowa, Iowa State announce fall schedule plans

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The other two state universities in Iowa have started to announce plans for the coming fall semester.

The University of Iowa will resume face-to-face education on August 24, according to Jeneane Beck, assistant vice president for external relations. The school will maintain its current academic calendar following consultation with state public health officials. More plans about policies to limit exposure to the novel coronavirus will be announced soon.

Iowa State University has made more significant changes to its calendar for the fall semester. Classes will begin on August 17, with the last day of the semester falling on Wednesday, November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Final exams will be held in the days immediately before.

Iowa State will also hold classes on Labor Day. The school intends to make changes to classroom configurations, along with offering classes in different styles than just face-to-face.

The University of Northern Iowa already announced plans for the fall semester on Wednesday.

More details on Iowa State’s plans can be found on their website.

