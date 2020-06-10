UNI announces plans for 2020 fall semester

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa announced plans for its fall semester, which includes an early return to campus and modifications to classrooms and other spaces to allow social distancing.

UNI President Mark A. Nook said the fall semester will begin one week earlier, with classes running from August 17 to November 20. Classes will be held on Labor Day and final exams will be held November 21 through 25. There will be no exams on November 22.

Classes will be a mixture of in-person, online and hybrid formats. Each classroom will have a reduced number of students, and students and staff will be expected to wear face coverings.

UNI is postponing study abroad opportunities through January 2021.

The university is enhancing its cleaning and sanitizing practices across campus as well.

Residence halls and dining centers will be open but reconfigured to keep students safe.

UNI says it will post more details on its website.

