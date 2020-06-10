Tyson Foods worker, 60, dies as virus cripples Iowa county

STORM LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A longtime employee of Tyson Foods in Storm Lake has died of coronavirus as an outbreak centering around the pork processing plant devastates the region.

An attorney representing his estate says 60-year-old Ken Jones died last week after spending about two weeks in a hospital. Jones, a resident of Alta, was a maintenance employee who worked at the plant for 12 years. He leaves behind a wife and two children, one adult and one 9-year-old.

Tyson announced last week that 591 employees at the Storm Lake plant have tested positive for the virus out of more than 2,300 who were tested. Buena Vista County has seen 1,343 total positive cases as of Wednesday evening, and four total fatalities.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.