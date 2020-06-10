Tuesday’s rain was the biggest in two years or more

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tropical Depression Cristobal’s heavy rain was the most that many places in eastern Iowa had seen in quite some time.

Cedar Rapids’ official rainfall total was 2.35”. This was the most to fall in a calendar day since June 21, 2018, when 2.50” fell.

Iowa City logged an astounding 3.47”. The last time that much fell was six years ago on June 30, 2014. 3.73” fell that day.

Dubuque got only 0.75” at the airport, although other places in the city picked up more than an inch. The reason Dubuque didn’t get as much was the shield of steady, heavy rain was west of Cristobal’s track. The center of the system moved north just west of the Mississippi River, which kept those areas out of the biggest rains.

Waterloo’s official rainfall was 2.31”, a record for June 9. It’s been a couple years since Waterloo has had that much rain in a calendar day. 2.57” fell on September 3, 2018.

