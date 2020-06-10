Advertisement

Tropical rains lead to reports of flash flooding

Flooding near Van Horne on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.
Flooding near Van Horne on Tuesday, June 9, 2020.(Sarah Godsey/Viewer Photo)
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Widespread heavy rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal have caused some flooding issues and road closures in parts of eastern Iowa.

The National Weather Service said that numerous reports of rainfall totals between 2 and 5 inches were sent into their offices, with the largest total being 5.25″ in Oelwein. Multiple Flash Flood and Flood Warnings had been issued as of Tuesday evening.

Fayette County appeared to be experiencing some of the more significant issues, according to the Weather Service. Emergency management in the Oelwein area reported multiple roads in the town underwater, along with Iowa Highway 3 closed to the west of town due to flooding. The Iowa Department of Transportation also reported Highway 3 with flooding issues east of Oelwein, as well as Iowa Highway 150 to the north and south of the city.

To the north, more road closures were noted near Hawkeye, including Highway 150 to the south of town.

Emergency managers reported more roadways with water over them near Randalia, as well as some tree damage in the area from gusty winds.

Water was reported over the roadway at the corner of 64th Street and 24th Avenue in Benton County, south of Vinton. Street flooding was also observed in the Vinton area just after 7 o’clock, according to law enforcement.

If you approach an area that is experiencing flooding, do not drive through floodwaters since there is no safe way to judge the depth or strength of the current. In addition, the roadway could be washed out. Attempting to cross a flooded road is putting your life in danger. Instead, find an alternate route.

Submit your pictures of flooding below through YouNews:

