Tourism-reliant Galena copes with decrease in visitors because of COVID-19

The Great American Popcorn Company has been on Galena's Main Street for almost 30 years. Owner David Lewis said most of his customers are from out of town.
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - Great American Popcorn Company has been on Galena’s Main Street for almost 30 years and like most businesses in the area, welcoming customers from far away is critical.

“90% of our customer base are folks from out of town," David Lewis, owner of the business, said.

Lewis said, however, that COVID-19 has changed that trend.

“With the restrictions in place, that has been very…I mean, it was non-existent for two months," Lewis said.

Lewis was able to open his storefront again just two weeks ago.

“Is it anywhere close to normal? No, I’m not going to lie to you and say that it is,” Lewis said.

But, he said he is a “glass-half-full” kind of guy.

“I would like to think that those numbers are going to get better each and every day,” Lewis said.

Local business owners are not the only ones concerned that the coronavirus pandemic could lead to a drop in tourists. Rose Noble, president of Galena Country Tourism, said there is a reason why Galena ranks second in Illinois for leisure travel. She said that, in 2018, tourism spending totaled nearly $204 millionin Jo Daviess County.

A decline in visitors, however, has forced them to drastically cut their budget.

“We thought it would be best to be conservative with our budgeting," Noble said. "Therefore, we actually reduced our budget by 40 percent.”

40% represents around $500,000. Noble said this cut has made them readjust their marketing strategies.

“We have removed some bigger and hard-copy buys from our marketing budget," Noble said. "Those are expensive.”

They are now shifting to a more digital approach.

“With digital, we are able to stretch our dollar more, we can adjust our message daily if needed," Noble said.

