Son of strength coach Chris Doyle leaving Iowa football program

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sophomore linebacker Dillon Doyle says he is leaving the Iowa football program and looking to transfer.

Doyle played at Iowa City West and is the son of longtime strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

Chris Doyle is now on administrative leave after dozens of former players took to social media last week about racial concerns in the program.

Some allege Chris Doyle used racially-insensitive language at times. He denies the allegations.

