Some more rain today, windy by afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While there is a break in the rain early this morning, we aren’t quite done with it yet. This cold front still has to move through and it should generate another slow-moving area of rainfall alongside increasing wind, especially this afternoon. While many areas will probably stay in the quarter to half inch range, it’s feasible some areas over the northwest half of the area may receive much more. As a result, a flash flood watch remains in place. Look for winds to gust over 30 mph this afternoon as the cold front pushes through. Plan on highs into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Once we get past today, the weather pattern continues to look nice and pretty quiet overall for about the next week. Humidity will stay on the low side as well.

