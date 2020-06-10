San Francisco offers money to aid victims of police violence

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s progressive new prosecutor will expand victim compensation services to the victims and witnesses of police violence.

The policy change announced Tuesday comes as the country reels from the deaths of George Floyd and other African American and Latino people at the hands of police, including two recent fatal shootings in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Under the policy, victims of police violence and their families would be eligible for funeral and burial expenses, counseling and help with medical bills like any other crime victim.

The district attorney says California victims compensation laws exclude people who lack corroboration by law enforcement.

