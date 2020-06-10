Quiet and comfortable are words to be repeated through Sunday.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After two days of dealing with the rain, we are drying out. The mostly clear sky tonight sets the stage for plenty of sunshine for several days in a row. Breezy west winds continue on Thursday with highs through Friday near 80. A weak cold front pushes on Friday. Dew points drop into the 40s behind the front and highs fall into the lower 70s for the weekend. Have a great night!

