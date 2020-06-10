Poll closures, virus restrictions create voting headaches in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s election results have been trickling in as poll closures and virus restrictions complicated in-person voting and counties worked to process a huge increase in ballots received by mail.

Technical glitches and a lack of poll workers contributed to long lines Tuesday, prompting judges in numerous counties, including Fulton County, to sign orders extending voting hours.

Among the key races was a contested Democratic primary for the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue in November. Late Tuesday night, Jon Ossoff had a clear lead in the Democratic primary, but it was unclear whether he would be able to receive a majority of the votes and stave off a runoff.

