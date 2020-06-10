Advertisement

Oskaloosa woman dies in Wednesday morning crash

(WJHG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OSKALOOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - One woman was killed during a mid-morning crash in Oskaloosa on Wednesday.

Marilyn Elaine Mueller, 81, of Oskaloosa, died in the crash.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, at around 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday, a 2008 Mercury Milan operated by Mueller was traveling southbound on H Street, approaching the T-intersection with 11th Avenue. The vehicle did not stop at the intersection and kept going over a curb and down a hill. Mueller’s car then entered a pond in Edmundson Park.

Authorities have not given a reason for why Mueller’s car lost control. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to deputies.

Oskaloosa Police, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, and other emergency responders assisted the state patrol.

The crash remains under investigation.

