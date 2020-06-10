Organizers to discuss the fate of 2020 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders with the Iowa State Fair are set to meet Wednesday to discuss this year’s event.

Organizers are facing the decision on what to do about this year's fair due to the pandemic.

State fairs in other states such as Indiana, Minnesota and Wisconsin have already canceled for this year.

Last week, fair organizers said they would announce plans for this year on June 15th.

The fair is scheduled for August 13th through the 23rd.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.