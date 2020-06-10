One more round of rain before a long dry stretch

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another area of rain is moving through today. While the heavy rain won’t be as widespread or extreme as yesterday, local downpours will still happen and could cause pockets of flash flooding.

This rain wraps up from west to east this afternoon as the cold front continues pushing east. Northwest winds gust over 30 mph at times today, gradually bringing in cooler and less humid air.

A stretch of fine mid-June weather is ahead with lots of sunshine each day. Look for highs in the 70s to around 80 later this week through early next week, which will come with quite reasonable humidity.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.