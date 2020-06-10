Advertisement

North Korea might be making millions selling sand

This satellite image shows ships apparently dredging sand off the coast of the North Korean city of Haeju.
This satellite image shows ships apparently dredging sand off the coast of the North Korean city of Haeju.(C4ADS/CNN)
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – North Korea is being accused of making millions of dollars, and breaking its sanctions, by selling sand.

Analysts at the Center for Advanced Defense Studies (C4ADS), a nonprofit research organization based in Washington, D.C., said they first noticed dozens of ships mysteriously sailing to North Korea in May 2019.

The analysts said they then discovered a massive operation involving 279 ships – which had links to China – being used to dredge and transport sand.

Satellite images show clouds of sand, under what appear to be dozens of barges and dredgers, being extracted from the sea off the North Korean city of Haeju.

The alleged operation would violate United Nations sanctions passed in December 2017 banning North Korea from exporting earth and stone.

In a report released in April, U.N. investigators said North Korea made at least $22 million last year by selling sand.

North Korea has not publicly responded to the allegations, but it often refers to the sanctions as “hostile acts” and questions their legitimacy.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kirkwood to resume in-person classes this fall, online and hybrid formats offered

Updated: 26 minutes ago
Kirkwood Community College announced it will resume in-person classes and activities this fall while also offering online and hybrid learning formats.

News

COVID-19 Update: 275 more cases and seven more deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
The state is reporting seven more deaths and 275 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

News

MLS to resume season with Fla. tournament starting July 8

Updated: 1 hours ago
Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that its season will resume starting July 8 with a tournament in Florida.

News

Iowa City receives more than $3 million for new electric buses

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa City has received a grant of $3,017,280 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace some of its diesel buses with new electric buses.

Latest News

News

Organizers to discuss the fate of 2020 Iowa State Fair

Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, leaders with the Iowa State Fair are set to meet to discuss this year’s event.

News

Asbury’s 2020 Music in the Park Festival has been canceled

Updated: 2 hours ago
Asbury’s 2020 Music in the Park Festival has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

News

Virus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Updated: 3 hours ago
The virus crisis has triggered the worst global recession in nearly a century -- and the pain is not over yet even if there is no second wave of infections, an international economic report warned Wednesday.

News

‘Gone with the Wind’ temporarily removed from HBO Max over ‘racist depictions’

Updated: 3 hours ago
HBO Max says the classic 1939 film “Gone with the Wind” will be removed from its library until it can “return with a discussion of its historical context.”

News

New York lawmakers pass bill to make police records more transparent

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lawmakers in New York passed a repeal of a long-standing law which keeps police officers’ disciplinary records secret.

News

CrossFit CEO resigns over insensitive tweet linking George Floyd to coronavirus

Updated: 4 hours ago
The CEO of CrossFit is stepping down after his tweet about George Floyd sparked a social media backlash and led to affiliated gyms and Reebok cutting ties with the exercise brand.