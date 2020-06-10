New York lawmakers pass bill to make police records more transparent

ALBANY, New York (AP) - Lawmakers in New York passed a repeal of a long-standing law which keeps police officers’ disciplinary records secret.

The state’s Democrat-led legislature passed the repeal yesterday.

In recent years, the legislation to repeal has failed, but the measure received new support following George Floyd’s death.

Police union leaders in New York say they denounce what happened to Floyd, but they say the repeal re-enforces negativity towards police.

“This isn’t stained by someone in Minneapolis," Richard Well, with the NYPD Police Union, said. "It’s still got a shine on it. And so did this. So do theirs. Stop treating us like animals and faults and start treating us with some respect. That’s what we’re here today to say.”

New York's Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo says he would sign the legislation.

He says this repeal is not just about Floyd’s death.

“This has been brewing for decades and decades and decades," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "It’s not just about Mr. Floyd’s murder. That was the tipping point. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. That’s when it exploded. But don’t say ‘this is when it started.’”

Lawmakers passed the state law in the 1970s to prevent defense attorneys from subjecting officers to harassing cross-examinations about irrelevant information in their personnel file.

