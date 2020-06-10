Advertisement

NASCAR bans display of Confederate flag from all events, properties

Cars drive by empty stands during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Cars drive by empty stands during a NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(WCTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2020 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - NASCAR is banning the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.

The racing organization issued a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“The presence of the confederate flag at NASCAR events runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry. Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special. The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties,” the statement read.

This decision comes after lone black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series called for the stock car racing organization to ban Confederate flags at race tracks.

Bubba Wallace told CNN’s Don Lemon on Monday his position has changed over the years after seeing how uncomfortable the symbol makes some people.

“No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with confederate flags,” Wallace said. “Get them out of here. They have no place for them.”

NASCAR paused before Sunday’s Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway to acknowledge the country’s social unrest.

The governing body vowed to to do a better job of addressing racial injustice in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

During their warm-up laps, the 40 cars pulled to a stop in front of the empty grandstands and shut off their engines to hear from NASCAR President Steve Phelps. He told them “our sport must do better."

Bubba Wallace and Richard Petty Motorsports Tuesday revealed a #BlackLivesMatter paint scheme for the No. 43 Chevrolet.

The new paint scheme, which will run at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway, was revealed along with a video message from Wallace on RPM’s social media channels. According to NASCAR, Wallace had significant input on the paint scheme.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa DNR shares tips for people switching from public pools to lakes and beaches

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
With public pools still closed, people are turning to beaches and lakes for their summer fun. This past weekend, the Iowa DNR responded to five drownings, so they are sharing tips for people looking to head out to the water.

Investigation

Experts explain effects of defunding the police, as Iowa City Police Department accounts for 11% of proposed budget

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
Defunding the police was one of the initial demands from the group leading protests in Iowa City, known as the Iowa Freedom Riders.

Johnson County

Is it enough? Local police departments weigh in on vetting, process to become an officer

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Holt
The process to become a police officer in Iowa is similar to many other states, but that training is coming under scrutiny since the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Linn County

Mercy celebrates Cancer Survivors’ Day

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
The novel coronavirus pandemic would not stop people from celebrating their defeat of cancer at a Cedar Rapids hospital on Wednesday.

Iowa

Tyson Foods worker, 60, dies as virus cripples Iowa county

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By the Associated Press
A longtime employee of Tyson Foods in Storm Lake has died of coronavirus as an outbreak centering around the pork processing plant devastates the region.

Latest News

News

What to keep in mind to stay safe on the water

Updated: 1 hour ago
600pm newscast recording

News

What "defunding" the police in eastern Iowa could mean

Updated: 1 hours ago
600pm newscast recording

News

Cedar Rapids' African-American Museum seeing increased donations

Updated: 1 hours ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Process to become a police officer in Iowa under scrutiny

Updated: 2 hours ago
500pm newscast recording

News

State universities announce fall semester start dates

Updated: 2 hours ago
500pm newscast recording

News

Board cancels Iowa State Fair, citing pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
500pm newscast recording