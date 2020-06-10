Linn County targets July reopening date for facilities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - County officials have announced a targeted reopening date for facilities that have been closed for months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The reopening will begin on July 20 at facilities that are currently closed. These include the Jean Oxley Public Service Center, Community Services Building, Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris Building, Juvenile Detention and Diversion Services, Secondary Road Department, Wickiup Hill Learning Center, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and LIFTS.

Most of the facilities that will be open again for the public will require appointments for persons wanting to conduct business there.

Staff have been providing services remotely, either by phone or online, during the closure.

