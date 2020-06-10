Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA STATE FAIR

No butter cow this summer as Iowa State Fair cancelled

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Hold the pork chop on a stick and get a butter cow rain check. This summer’s Iowa State Fair was cancelled Wednesday due to concerns about the coronavirus, marking the first time since World War II that the annual gathering won’t be held in Des Moines. Without comment, the state fair board voted 11-2 to cancel the fair, which typically caps an Iowa summer with an 11-day run in mid-August. The fair is the biggest attraction in Iowa, typically drawing more than 1 million visitors who check out the butter cow, buy countless kinds of food typically skewered with a stick and stroll through 445 acres of barns, carnival attractions and even a campground. Officials in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana also have cancelled their fairs.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA LEGISLATURE

Black Lives Matter protesters rally at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Black Lives Matter protesters are rallying inside the Iowa Capitol building, shouting “I can’t breath” and "Justice now” in an effort to convince lawmakers and the governor to take action on issues of racial inequality. A group of about two dozen protesters on Wednesday peacefully but loudly gathered in the public space between the main entrances of the House and Senate. Sen. Brad Zaun, a Des Moines Republican, met with the group’s leader and promised to work on issues the group raised. Protesters also banged on the office door of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and asked for a meeting. They were disappointed when they were told by staffers to schedule a meeting.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa governor eases virus rules on bars, restaurants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa bars, restaurants, theaters and other businesses will be able to pack in more customers beginning Friday under a proclamation Gov. Kim Reynolds says reflects a decline in the coronavirus pandemic. Nearly three weeks after Reynolds allowed such businesses to open with a 50% capacity limit, she announced Wednesday plans to end the restrictions as long as establishments practice social distancing and ensure additional hygiene practices. Swimming pools, senior centers and adult day care centers also may open if they follow public health guidance. The governor eased restrictions as state health data showed an increase of seven deaths and about 340 cases since Tuesday.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA PRISON

Iowa prison warden retires during coronavirus investigation

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Records show an Iowa prison warden abruptly retired last month after state officials began investigating whether his facility ignored guidelines intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Gazette reports that James McKinney sent a one-sentence email on May 8 to state Department of Corrections Director Beth Skinner saying he was retiring that day as warden of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. His email was sent two hours after Skinner named a new interim warden of the facility. The newspaper obtained access to the emails through a public records request. A coronavirus outbreak among Coralville inmates and staff began in April.

FLOOD WARNING-IOWA

Heavy rains cause flooding, road closures in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Some low-lying areas and streets in Iowa have flooded, following heavy rains Tuesday into early Wednesday. The National Weather Service said more than 5 inches of rain was reported in Oelwein in northeastern Iowa — the highest amount for the state on Tuesday. The deluge left several roads in Oelwein under water, and flooding closed Iowa Highway 3 west of the city. The weather service says most of Iowa saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain. On the western side of the state in Council Bluffs, the National Weather Service says storms dropped nearly 3.5 inches of rain overnight, leaving low-lying streets flooded.

AYRSHIRE AUDIT

Iowa state audit questions handling of money in Ayrshire

AYRSHIRE, Iowa (AP) — A newly-released state audit points to improper spending of thousands of dollars in public money by a former northwestern Iowa city clerk. State Auditor Rob Sand said Wednesday that his special investigation turned up more than $10,000 in improper and unsupported spending from September 2018 through February of this year. That included more than $9,000 in unauthorized checks issued to former Ayrshire City Clerk Alesha Olson. Sand recommended city officials perform independent reviews of bank reconciliations and bill paying, among other things. Sand says copies of the audit have been filed with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Palo Alto County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.