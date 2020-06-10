Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA PRISON

Iowa prison warden retires during coronavirus investigation

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Records show an Iowa prison warden abruptly retired last month after state officials began investigating whether his facility ignored guidelines intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The Gazette reports that James McKinney sent a one-sentence email on May 8 to state Department of Corrections Director Beth Skinner saying he was retiring that day as warden of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. His email was sent two hours after Skinner named a new interim warden of the facility. The newspaper obtained access to the emails through a public records request. A coronavirus outbreak among Coralville inmates and staff began in April.

FLOOD WARNING-IOWA

Heavy rains cause flooding, road closures in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Some low-lying areas and streets in Iowa have flooded, following heavy rains Tuesday into early Wednesday. The National Weather Service said more than 5 inches of rain was reported in Oelwein in northeastern Iowa — the highest amount for the state on Tuesday. The deluge left several roads in Oelwein under water, and flooding closed Iowa Highway 3 west of the city. The weather service says most of Iowa saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain. On the western side of the state in Council Bluffs, the National Weather Service says storms dropped nearly 3.5 inches of rain overnight, leaving low-lying streets flooded.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL IMMUNITY

Iowa Republicans push bill to limit coronavirus liability

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican legislators are fast-tracking a bill that offers businesses including meatpacking plants and nursing homes broad immunity from coronavirus lawsuits amid criticism that it would also enable them to ignore workplace safety requirements. A bill passed the Iowa House on Friday after brief debate and it awaits likely approval in the GOP-led Senate before moving to the Republican governor. Limiting liability for businesses has long been a priority of Republicans in many states and the coronavirus pandemic has given them a reason to pursue aggressive action. Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming enacted similar laws and several other states are considering them.

TUBERS DROWN

2 women drown while tubing on Turkey River in NE Iowa

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — Two women have died while tubing on the Turkey River in northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Sharon Kahn and 44-year-old Vicki K. Hodges, both of West Union, drowned Monday after going over a small dam in Clermont. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that someone heard a cry for help from the tubers and called the sheriff’s office about 3:40 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews pulled the women from the water and attempted life-saving efforts before taking them to a hospital in West Union, where they were pronounced dead.

RACIAL PROFILING BAN-DES MOINES

Des Moines council advances ban on police racial profiling

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council has unanimously advanced a proposal to ban racial profiling by police in the wake of protests and civil unrest decrying racial injustice. Of the 45 people who spoke before the council Monday in an online meeting addressing the ban, most said more oversight is needed when racial profiling complaints are lodged against Des Moines police. The proposal would ban racial profiling and biased policing. Violations could lead to an officer’s firing. The proposed ordinance will be back before the council at its June 22 meeting for the second of three readings before it can become law.

SEVERE WEATHER

Cristobal remnants bring thunderstorms, flooding to Midwest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving out of the Midwest and into Canada, with gusty winds and heavy rain leaving behind flooding in Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa. High winds brought down trees and left thousands without power in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Nebraska. In rural Iroquois County, south of Chicago, the National Weather Service says a brief tornado was reported late Tuesday. No injuries were reported. The weather service issued a gale warning through Wednesday evening on Lake Michigan. And scattered severe thunderstorms were possible Wednesday from the Midwest into parts of the Northeast.