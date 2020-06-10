Kirkwood to resume in-person classes this fall, online and hybrid formats offered

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College announced it will resume in-person classes and activities this fall while also offering online and hybrid learning formats.

Kirkwood said it will allow students to choose the option that best fits their needs.

The college says depending on the program requirements, students will attend smaller in-person class sizes, online classes with no fixed meeting time, or online classes at a scheduled time.

“We’re putting the finishing touches on the plan to reopen our campuses in a safe and smart way,” said Kirkwood Vice President of Academic Affairs Bill Lamb. “Kirkwood has always adjusted to the needs of students, but what this virus has forced us to do is take an even deeper look at how we can help our students reach their goals on their terms.

