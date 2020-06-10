Iowa State University to start Fall semester early, end before Thanksgiving

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State University announced its adjusting the fall calendar due to COVID-19.

Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen said Fall classes will begin August 17 and end on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

“Adjusting the calendar will allow us to complete the semester before Thanksgiving and minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 due to holiday travel,” Wintersteen said in a news release.

The university is reducing the number of students in classrooms, expecting students and staff to wear face coverings, and modifying the time between classes to reduce congestion in campus buildings, walkways and buses.

Classes will also be offered in-person, online and in hybrid formats.

Residence halls will offer single and double occupancy and implement additional cleaning practices.

Additionally, ISU Dining is eliminating self-service options, expanding take-out options and modifying operations to reduce capacity.

The university says the Thielen Student Health Center is also working to develop plans to test students and staff.

For more information see Iowa State President Wendy Wintersteen’s letter.

