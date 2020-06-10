Associated Press Iowa Daybook for Wednesday, Jun. 10.

Wednesday, Jun. 10 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221

Wednesday, Jun. 10 11:00 AM Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds holds press conference

Location: Iowa State Capitol, 1007 E Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iowa.gov, https://twitter.com/IAGovernor

Contacts: Pat Garrett, Iowa Governor communications, Pat.Garrett@Iowa.Gov, 1 515 802 0986

The conference will be livestreamed and posted: https://www.facebook.com/IAGovernor/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

Wednesday, Jun. 10 3:00 PM Scott County Conservation Board meeting meeting

Location: West Lake Park Administration Office, Davenport, IA

Weblinks: https://www.scottcountyiowa.com/, https://twitter.com/scottcountyiowa

Contacts: Amber Sullivan, Administrative Assistant, Amber.Sullivan@scottcountyiowa.com, 1 563 328 3280

Wednesday, Jun. 10 - Saturday, Jun. 13 CANCELED: International Association of Audio Information Services Annual Conference - CANCELED: International Association of Audio Information Services Annual Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Renaissance Des Moines Savery Hotel, 401 Locust St, Des Moines, IA

Weblinks: http://www.iaais.org/

Contacts: Lori Kesinger, IAAIS, LRK@ku.edu, 1 800 280 5325

Thursday, Jun. 11 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 11 8:30 AM Iowa Natural Resource Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.iowadnr.gov/

Contacts: Iowa Department of Natural Resources, webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, 1 515 725 8200

To call in to the teleconference, dial 1-866-685-1580 a few minutes prior to the meeting. When prompted, enter conference code 5152817122 followed by the # key.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 11 4:30 PM Cedar Rapids Historic Preservation Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cedar-rapids.org, https://twitter.com/CityofCRIowa

Contacts: Lauren Freeman, L.Freeman@cedar-rapids.org, 1 319 286 5781

Register at the link below: https://cedar-rapids.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_68wj7lh9T5q8o9Ndgu6xWw

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 11 5:30 PM Cedar Rapids Veterans Memorial Commission meeting

Weblinks: http://www.cedar-rapids.org, https://twitter.com/CityofCRIowa

Contacts: Tish Young, 1 319 286 5038

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Jun. 11 6:00 PM Music in the Garden virtual concert series begins - Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden's Music in the Garden, presented by EMC Insurance Companies, virtual concert series begins, with Kevin Burt

Weblinks: http://www.dmbotanicalgarden.com/, https://twitter.com/dm_garden

Contacts: Kelly Reilly, kreilly@dmbotanicalgarden.com, 1 515 402 4274

facebook.com/dmbotanicalgarden)

Friday, Jun. 12 8:30 AM Iowa House of Representatives floor session

Weblinks: https://www.legis.iowa.gov/chambers/current

Contacts: Office of House Speaker Pat Grassley, pat.grassley@legis.iowa.gov, 1 515 281 3221