Iowa City receives more than $3 million for new electric buses

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Transit Department has received a grant of $3,017,280 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace some of its diesel buses with new electric buses.

The grant is part of 41 projects from across the country that received a total of $130 million from the USDOT’s Low- or No - Emission Grant program. See the rest of the projects here.

The city says it plans to use the money to acquire the electric buses and the infrastructure needed to support them.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.