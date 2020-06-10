Advertisement

Iowa City City Council weighs adding commission to address demands from protest organizers

Leaders of the protests say they will not be marching for the next two days.
By Aaron Scheinblum
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the protests in Iowa City say they will not be protesting for the next two days, because the City Council in Iowa City has agreed to work to address the 12 demands specifically for the city and the Iowa City Police Department, starting at its special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Protest organizers have called themselves “Iowa Freedom Riders” and someone from the group spoke on behalf of organizers at the council meeting, explaining their mission and their demands. Those include dropping charges against all protesters, reforming the city’s Community Police Review Board, and removing military-grade equipment from the police department, among others.

Mayor Bruce Teague said he wants to take action sooner rather than later.

“I think we have to think of urgency because black lives do matter," Teague said. "And we can’t spend one more day trying to put some of these systemic things on the back-burner.”

Teague’s suggestion, shared by the protesters: appoint a commission to best address the demands one-by-one.

“Invite all of our community to the table to ensure that all of our community to the efforts of ending systemic racism and inequalities,” Teague said.

But some council members questioned the feasibility, especially if urgency is key.

“If we do this fairly, we’re not going to get a commission within the next two weeks," Susan Mims, another councilmember, said. "It’s going to take time.”

Mims suggested input from the police department. That led Mayor Pro-Tem Mazahir Salih to strongly disagree.

“I really don’t want any staff to involve in this,” Salih said.

Salih said she wants that committee made up of people of color, outside of city staff.

“White people cannot feel us, they cannot hear us," Salih said. "Maybe they will support us, but I mean they cannot feel exactly. Maybe they feel us, maybe they hear us, but they cannot feel exactly the way that I feel.”

After more than two hours, questions and demands still went unanswered, but council members were optimistic they could address some at their formal meeting next week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

McNutt reflects on systemic change, protest, and Kinnick vandalism

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Scott Saville
There is already positive change going on in the Iowa football program to give all players of different races an equal voice, following allegations of racial disparities in the program from former players.

Linn County

White supremacist sticker attached to magazine, distributed in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Some people receiving the bi-monthly Little Village Magazine are finding stickers placed on them promoting white supremacy.

News

Despite lack of oversight, Community Police Review Board argues it plays role in calling out Iowa City police misconduct

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
People have 90 days after an incident with the Iowa City Police Department to file a complaint with the board. The five members of the board then can conduct their own investigation.

News

Iowa GOP fast-tracking COVID-19 liability immunity amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Cedar Rapids nearing record for most homicides in a year

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

News

Waterloo revises use-of-force guidelines for police

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

White supremacist literature attached to papers in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Iowa City board says it matters, in spite of lack of power

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

McNutt reflects on systemic change, protest, Kinnick vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Black Hawk County

Waterloo Police revise use-of-force guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major northeast Iowa law enforcement agency issued a revised set of guidelines for when and how officers should use force, only 10 days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked national outrage.

National News

San Francisco offers money to aid victims of police violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR, Associated Press
San Francisco’s progressive new prosecutor will expand victim compensation services to the victims and witnesses of police violence.