Iowa City City Council weighs adding commission to address demands from protest organizers

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the protests in Iowa City say they will not be protesting for the next two days, because the City Council in Iowa City has agreed to work to address the 12 demands specifically for the city and the Iowa City Police Department, starting at its special meeting Tuesday afternoon.

Protest organizers have called themselves “Iowa Freedom Riders” and someone from the group spoke on behalf of organizers at the council meeting, explaining their mission and their demands. Those include dropping charges against all protesters, reforming the city’s Community Police Review Board, and removing military-grade equipment from the police department, among others.

Mayor Bruce Teague said he wants to take action sooner rather than later.

“I think we have to think of urgency because black lives do matter," Teague said. "And we can’t spend one more day trying to put some of these systemic things on the back-burner.”

Teague’s suggestion, shared by the protesters: appoint a commission to best address the demands one-by-one.

“Invite all of our community to the table to ensure that all of our community to the efforts of ending systemic racism and inequalities,” Teague said.

But some council members questioned the feasibility, especially if urgency is key.

“If we do this fairly, we’re not going to get a commission within the next two weeks," Susan Mims, another councilmember, said. "It’s going to take time.”

Mims suggested input from the police department. That led Mayor Pro-Tem Mazahir Salih to strongly disagree.

“I really don’t want any staff to involve in this,” Salih said.

Salih said she wants that committee made up of people of color, outside of city staff.

“White people cannot feel us, they cannot hear us," Salih said. "Maybe they will support us, but I mean they cannot feel exactly. Maybe they feel us, maybe they hear us, but they cannot feel exactly the way that I feel.”

After more than two hours, questions and demands still went unanswered, but council members were optimistic they could address some at their formal meeting next week.

