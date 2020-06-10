Hospice of Washington County fights flooding, fundraising for new building

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Recent heavy rains in eastern Iowa are proving to be an issue for the Hospice of Washington County.

Staff and volunteers were left pumping out hundreds of gallons of water from their offices, all while caring for patients Tuesday night. Katrina Altenhofen, executive director at the facility, said for years she has tried to remedy the flooding issue, but she said the land the hospice sits on often takes on water.

Altenhofen said two sump pumps, a tiling job last year around the building, and multiple wet/dry vacuums were not enough to keep out water. She said the team stopped counting after dumping 400 gallons of water. W

By Wednesday morning, they started ripping out carpet and wood doors to prevent any mold from growing.

“It’s been an ongoing problem, which has prompted us to say we need a new building," Altenhofen said. “So we have been working very fast and furiously on a capital campaign for a new building that we’ll put here at this site. But it will not have a basement, and so that way we won’t have to worry about all of these flooding issues.”

The new building will cost $1.5 million. They’ve been able to raise $50,000 so far, and have another $500,000 pledged. If you would like to contribute, you can do so here.

