Here is the latest Iowa news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican legislators are fast-tracking a bill that offers businesses including meatpacking plants and nursing homes broad immunity from coronavirus lawsuits amid criticism that it would also enable them to ignore workplace safety requirements. A bill passed the Iowa House on Friday after brief debate and it awaits likely approval in the GOP-led Senate before moving to the Republican governor. Limiting liability for businesses has long been a priority of Republicans in many states and the coronavirus pandemic has given them a reason to pursue aggressive action. Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming enacted similar laws and several other states are considering them.

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — Two women have died while tubing on the Turkey River in northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Sharon Kahn and 44-year-old Vicki K. Hodges, both of West Union, drowned Monday after going over a small dam in Clermont. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that someone heard a cry for help from the tubers and called the sheriff’s office about 3:40 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews pulled the women from the water and attempted life-saving efforts before taking them to a hospital in West Union, where they were pronounced dead.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council has unanimously advanced a proposal to ban racial profiling by police in the wake of protests and civil unrest decrying racial injustice. Of the 45 people who spoke before the council Monday in an online meeting addressing the ban, most said more oversight is needed when racial profiling complaints are lodged against Des Moines police. The proposal would ban racial profiling and biased policing. Violations could lead to an officer’s firing. The proposed ordinance will be back before the council at its June 22 meeting for the second of three readings before it can become law.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving out of the Midwest and into Canada, with gusty winds and heavy rain leaving behind flooding in Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa. High winds brought down trees and left thousands without power in Wisconsin and Illinois. In rural Iroquois County, south of Chicago, the National Weather Service says a brief tornado was reported late Tuesday. No injuries were reported. The weather service issued a gale warning through Wednesday evening on Lake Michigan. And scattered severe thunderstorms were possible Wednesday from the Midwest into parts of the Northeast.