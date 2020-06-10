COVID-19 Update: 275 more cases and seven more deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The state is reporting seven more deaths and 275 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:15 a.m. June 10, there have been a total of 22,454 confirmed cases and 629 people have died from COVID-19.

The state is reporting an additional 5,254 people have been tested over the last 24 hours, for a total of 202,594 people tested since the pandemic began.

288 people were reported to have recovered over the last 24 hours. That makes the total of recoveries in the state, 13,532.

Cases continue to trend down so far in June, as does the number of people being admitted to the hospital.

As of this morning, there are 245 patients hospitalized, with 20 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 73 patients in the ICU and 49 on ventilators.

For more information about COVID-19 in Iowa, including a breakdown of the numbers, visit coronavirus.iowa.gov

