Christopher Columbus statue torn down, thrown in lake by protesters

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Christopher Columbus statue was torn down by protesters in downtown Richmond Tuesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Byrd park, following a peaceful demonstration outside the statue in honor of indigenous people.

The Christopher Columbus statue has been torn down and thrown in the lake by protesters in downtown Richmond. (Source: Coleman Jennings/MyVPM) ((Source: Coleman Jennings/MyVPM))

Shortly afterward, the statue was ripped from its foundation, spray painted, then set on fire.

After that, the statue ended up in the lake.

The Christopher Columbus statue has been torn down and thrown in the lake by protesters in downtown Richmond. (Source: Coleman Jennings/MyVPM) ((Source: Coleman Jennings/MyVPM))

At the height of the destruction, agitators attacked an NBC 12 photographer, demanding he leave the scene.

A small crowd of people waved boards in the photographer’s face, grabbed him and attacked his camera.

He was able to return to work after the incident.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.