ASBURY, Iowa (KCRG) - Asbury’s 2020 Music in the Park Festival has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say board members of the Asbury Area Civic and Recreational Foundation voted unanimously to cancel the event.

The festival had been scheduled for July 11.

Sushi Roll, a Chicago-area cover band and this year’s headliner, has been secured for next summer’s festival - currently scheduled for July 10, 2021.

