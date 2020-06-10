African-American Museum of Iowa sees spike in donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The African-American Museum of Iowa in Cedar Rapids is seeing a spike in donations.

The museum is still closed to visitors because of COVID-19, cutting off part of its revenue stream. However, in the last couple of weeks, it’s been getting more donations and some people have started independent fundraisers to benefit the museum.

LaNisha Cassel, the museum’s executive director, said she thinks that’s because people are looking for ways to support the black community and right the wrongs of racial injustice following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. She also said the fact that they’ve been closed for so long could be a contributing factor.

Cassel said the museum has worked for nearly 30 years to help fill the education gap in African-American history in the state and that they rely on donations and grants to do so. She said people have recently created t-shirt fundraisers to benefit the museum, and these kinds of unsolicited donations have never happened in the museum’s history.

“I think that a lot of people didn’t know that we were here and we’ve been working, I’ve been working, on that for that last four years, raising our visibility and awareness across the state.” Cassel said. “I think, right now, people are looking for ways to show their solidarity and ways to educate themselves. And, we’ve been that resource all along, but I think people are becoming more aware that we’re here. And, so we’re definitely utilizing this opportunity to be able to address those issues, those concerns.”

Cassel also said they have also seen an increase in engagement on their social media platforms in recent weeks. You can learn how to contribute to the African-American Museum of Iowa here.

