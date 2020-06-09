Two dead after incident on Turkey River in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said two people died following an incident on the Turkey River near Clermont.

Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office said it got a report of two people who went over the dam near Clermont on the Turkey River and were in distress.

Crews pulled two people from the water near the dam, in the area of Mill and River Street, the sheriff’s office said.

First responders took both people to Palmer Hospital in West Union where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the victims have been identified as Sharon Kahn, 64, and Vicki K. Hodges, 44, both of West Union.

