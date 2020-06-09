Reynolds delays press conference out of respect to Floyd funeral

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds has delayed her normal Tuesday press conference so that it does not fall during the same time as a planned funeral service for George Floyd, according to her office.

Reynolds has been holding frequent press briefings during the novel coronavirus pandemic, though less often in recent weeks as fewer state restrictions are in place. Instead of a now-typical Tuesday morning briefing, Reynolds will appear at a conference room in the state capitol on Wednesday, June 10, at 11:00 a.m.

Video showing Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who were there have been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Reynolds held a press conference on Monday, June 1, to discuss matters surrounding Floyd’s death and subsequent demonstrations. She said that she was ready to have a respectful dialogue about what was needed to address racial injustices, including if the discussions were “very uncomfortable and eye-opening.”

