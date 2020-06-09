Advertisement

Rain chances continue

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our tropical system moves to the northeast. This takes the heaviest of the rain away from eastern Iowa. A cold front arrives tonight through tomorrow sparking additional shower chances. Windy conditions accompany the front with cooler and drier air. Looks for a strong west wind at 15-30 and gusty through our Wednesday. The remainder of the week and weekend are looking good as highs stay in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Have a great night!

