Predicted rainfall expected to keep plumbers busy this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With heavy rainfall expected tonight, some plumbers say they’ll likely be busy the next couple of days. Workers at Affordable Plumbing and Remodeling in Cedar Rapids say they expect to be busy over the next couple of days. They expect to swap out at least a half dozen sump pumps.

Workers have plenty on hand just in case. Heavy rainfall can cause a sump pump to backup. Plumber Jerry Sill says people with a decade old sump pump may want to look at getting them replaced.

That can cost around $500. Sill says people need to make sure they have a good working sump pump so there are no issues. He also says to look into replacing an old one after 10 years. Sill also says people need to pay attention to their gutters

"Downspouts and gutters,” he says “They need to be flowing away from the house and not right back in the yard and then flow back down inside and then recycle itself. Down spouts and gutters are a big thing.”

Workers are reminding people to stay at least six feet away from them while they are inside working in your house

