North Korea vows to sever communication with South Korea

(CNN) - North Korea says it intends to cut off all communications with South Korea, starting from midnight local time on Tuesday.

This, according to a North Korean state media report.

North Korean officials - including the sister of its leader, Kim Jong Un - referred to South Korea as, “riffraff” and the “enemy.”

And gave an order to cut off all communication and liaison lines between the North and the South.

This is reportedly North Korea’s first step towards completely shutting down all contact with South Korea.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.