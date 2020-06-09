Advertisement

New pub owners hopeful for success through pandemic

The exterior of a new bar, Kingston Pub in Cedar Rapids as the rain comes down on Tuesday, July 9th, 2020.
The exterior of a new bar, Kingston Pub in Cedar Rapids as the rain comes down on Tuesday, July 9th, 2020.(Aaron Hosman)
By Aaron Hosman
Published: Jun. 9, 2020 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The novel coronavirus pandemic may have some current business owners wondering if they’ll make it through, but one Cedar Rapids couple isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from starting their new venture.

Amy Winker and Jake Brummer are only a few weeks away from opening Kingston Pub, located at 729 First Ave SW in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s always scary, you never know how it’s really going to go, how the community is going to react,” Winker said.

The couple said while in the midst of renovations, the pandemic hit, adding to concerns about the future of their new business.

“It’s always a risk, but it’s a good risk. It’s something that you know you get to a point in your life and you just decide you want to take it and when you got somebody next to you that wants to do the same thing and has the same common goal, it all falls into place,” she said.

According to the Iowa Restaurant Association, COVID-19 closures have permanently shuttered 10% of Iowa’s bars and restaurants. Brummer said they are nervous about the future, but the pandemic has also helped them.

“It’s scary, obviously, because we are at half capacity and hopefully it stays that way or gets better," Brummer said. “But there was a lot of opportunity that went along with that because things became a lot more affordable.”

Winker said health and safety guidelines, like limited capacity, can help the two ease into new business ownership. She said it will give them a chance to do things right and make customers happy, while also following the guidelines.

"It’s been pretty positive, even during the virus. We are friends with several bar owners in town and pretty much everybody is doing good, that is open even the ones that are just doing carry out, they’re killing it,” Brummer said.

The two said that is what’s keeping them hopeful for opening day on July 1st.

“We might be a little crazy for starting it now, but we will see if it takes off and I think we will. I really do,” Bummer said.

Along with a full bar, they plan to have a menu with a breakfast selection, as well as lunch and dinner options.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

McNutt reflects on systemic change, protest, and Kinnick vandalism

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Scott Saville
There is already positive change going on in the Iowa football program to give all players of different races an equal voice, following allegations of racial disparities in the program from former players.

Linn County

White supremacist sticker attached to magazine, distributed in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Some people receiving the bi-monthly Little Village Magazine are finding stickers placed on them promoting white supremacy.

News

Despite lack of oversight, Community Police Review Board argues it plays role in calling out Iowa City police misconduct

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Mary Green
People have 90 days after an incident with the Iowa City Police Department to file a complaint with the board. The five members of the board then can conduct their own investigation.

News

Iowa GOP fast-tracking COVID-19 liability immunity amendment

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Cedar Rapids nearing record for most homicides in a year

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Latest News

News

Waterloo revises use-of-force guidelines for police

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

White supremacist literature attached to papers in Cedar Rapids neighborhood

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

Iowa City board says it matters, in spite of lack of power

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

News

McNutt reflects on systemic change, protest, Kinnick vandalism

Updated: 1 hour ago
10pm newscast recording

Black Hawk County

Waterloo Police revise use-of-force guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major northeast Iowa law enforcement agency issued a revised set of guidelines for when and how officers should use force, only 10 days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that sparked national outrage.

National News

San Francisco offers money to aid victims of police violence

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By JANIE HAR, Associated Press
San Francisco’s progressive new prosecutor will expand victim compensation services to the victims and witnesses of police violence.