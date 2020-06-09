New pub owners hopeful for success through pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The novel coronavirus pandemic may have some current business owners wondering if they’ll make it through, but one Cedar Rapids couple isn’t letting the pandemic stop them from starting their new venture.

Amy Winker and Jake Brummer are only a few weeks away from opening Kingston Pub, located at 729 First Ave SW in Cedar Rapids.

“It’s always scary, you never know how it’s really going to go, how the community is going to react,” Winker said.

The couple said while in the midst of renovations, the pandemic hit, adding to concerns about the future of their new business.

“It’s always a risk, but it’s a good risk. It’s something that you know you get to a point in your life and you just decide you want to take it and when you got somebody next to you that wants to do the same thing and has the same common goal, it all falls into place,” she said.

According to the Iowa Restaurant Association, COVID-19 closures have permanently shuttered 10% of Iowa’s bars and restaurants. Brummer said they are nervous about the future, but the pandemic has also helped them.

“It’s scary, obviously, because we are at half capacity and hopefully it stays that way or gets better," Brummer said. “But there was a lot of opportunity that went along with that because things became a lot more affordable.”

Winker said health and safety guidelines, like limited capacity, can help the two ease into new business ownership. She said it will give them a chance to do things right and make customers happy, while also following the guidelines.

"It’s been pretty positive, even during the virus. We are friends with several bar owners in town and pretty much everybody is doing good, that is open even the ones that are just doing carry out, they’re killing it,” Brummer said.

The two said that is what’s keeping them hopeful for opening day on July 1st.

“We might be a little crazy for starting it now, but we will see if it takes off and I think we will. I really do,” Bummer said.

Along with a full bar, they plan to have a menu with a breakfast selection, as well as lunch and dinner options.

