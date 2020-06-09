Mount Mercy University to offer in-person and hybrid classes this fall

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Mercy University announced it plans to offer both in-person and blended/hybrid classes this fall.

The campus will have safety measures in place for students returning for in-person classes.

The hybrid model allows some students to attend class on one day while other participate virtually. The university says this approach allows them to go to fully remote classes if necessary.

MMU plans to have students back in campus housing and will offer student activities and athletics.

