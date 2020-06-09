Marchers again take to the streets in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Demonstrators have gathered again in downtown Iowa City to protest racial injustices in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Organizers of the event began speaking on the steps of the Old Capitol building on the Pentacrest in downtown just before 7 o’clock. They said that their plans for tonight’s march did not include going to nearby interstate highways, but instead to walk to various locations in the downtown area. Organizers also asked participants to refrain from spraypainting graffiti during the march.

Shortly before Monday night’s demonstration began, the Iowa Freedom Riders Instagram account posted four images that listed demands for the city council and police department to meet. The demands included dropping all charges against protesters, a statement from police in favor of protests and prioritizing accountability, publication of the city’s full budget, diversity and inclusion staff in each city department, among others.

Before the protest, the Iowa Freedom Riders updated their list of demands to the Iowa City city council, ICPD, ICCSD school board, and Gov. Kim Reynolds: pic.twitter.com/HI7V9ouBWh — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) June 8, 2020

Demonstrators made a stop in front of the building which is shared by various city services, including the Iowa City Police Department. Several protesters made speeches in front of the building and led the crowd in chants.

Protesters returned to Pentacrest, where more speakers shared their stories of racial injustices that they had experienced. The protest ended and the crowd dispersed just before 10:00 p.m.

Unlike some of the previous nights of protest, the law enforcement presence in the downtown area was greatly reduced. Officers wearing helmets and body armor had been stationed in front of the police station in the past, but there were no officers present on Monday.

KCRG-TV9′s Mary Green described the group of marchers as somewhat smaller than on some nights, and only witnessed one person who spray-painted a street.

A look at the Pentacrest before tonight’s protest in Iowa City. A memorial to Breonna Taylor isn’t quite as vibrant as a few days ago, but the tagging is. Leaders of the Iowa Freedom Riders have asked protesters to not spray paint tonight. pic.twitter.com/uGKBFcJZRl — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) June 8, 2020

The crowd as tonight’s march gets started. Organizers say they’re staying downtown, not going to the interstate @KCRG pic.twitter.com/nekw2SLWFk — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) June 9, 2020

6/8 Iowa City Demonstrations WATCH: Demonstrators gather on the Pentacrest in downtown Iowa City to begin another night of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Monday, June 8, 2020

Video showing Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd’s neck, ignoring Floyd’s pleas until he eventually stopped moving, has sparked nationwide protests. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and three other officers who were there have been charged as an accessory to the crime.

Largely peaceful protests in Iowa City have taken place for several days in a row, though there have been multiple incidents of spraypaint vandalism. The march on Wednesday, June 3, ended with law enforcement officers using tear gas and flash bangs on the crowd on Dubuque Street near Interstate 80, a move that Mayor Bruce Teague later condemned.

