Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 5:20 p.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-LEGAL IMMUNITY

Iowa Republicans push bill to limit coronavirus liability

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican legislators are fast-tracking a bill that offers businesses including meatpacking plants and nursing homes broad immunity from coronavirus lawsuits amid criticism that it would also enable them to ignore workplace safety requirements. A bill passed the Iowa House on Friday after brief debate and it awaits likely approval in the GOP-led Senate before moving to the Republican governor. Limiting liability for businesses has long been a priority of Republicans in many states and the coronavirus pandemic has given them a reason to pursue aggressive action. Oklahoma, Utah and Wyoming enacted similar laws and several other states are considering them.

TUBERS DROWN

2 women drown while tubing on Turkey River in NE Iowa

CLERMONT, Iowa (AP) — Two women have died while tubing on the Turkey River in northeast Iowa. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Sharon Kahn and 44-year-old Vicki K. Hodges, both of West Union, drowned Monday after going over a small dam in Clermont. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that someone heard a cry for help from the tubers and called the sheriff’s office about 3:40 p.m. Monday. Emergency crews pulled the women from the water and attempted life-saving efforts before taking them to a hospital in West Union, where they were pronounced dead.

RACIAL PROFILING BAN-DES MOINES

Des Moines council advances ban on police racial profiling

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Des Moines City Council has unanimously advanced a proposal to ban racial profiling by police in the wake of protests and civil unrest decrying racial injustice. Of the 45 people who spoke before the council Monday in an online meeting addressing the ban, most said more oversight is needed when racial profiling complaints are lodged against Des Moines police. The proposal would ban racial profiling and biased policing. Violations could lead to an officer’s firing. The proposed ordinance will be back before the council at its June 22 meeting for the second of three readings before it can become law.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH-IOWA

Flash flood watch issued for most of Iowa as rain moves in

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A flash flood watch has been issued for much of Iowa as the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move north and collide with another storm system in the state. The National Weather Service has issued the flash flood watch for Tuesday until midnight. The weather service says as much as 4 inches of rain could fall in places Tuesday, sending some already-swollen creeks and tributaries out of their banks. Heavy rainfall is likely to result in flooding in low-lying areas, and the weather service says significant rises on larger streams and rivers could also be possible.

BC-AMERICA PROTESTS-CORALVILLE CURFEW

Coralville lifts curfew imposed imposed after looting

CORALVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The City of Coralville lifted on Tuesday the curfew it had imposed earlier this month in response to looting and vandalism. Coralville Mayor John Lundell said in a statement the curfew was effective in curbing violence. The Gazette reports Coralville announced the curfew on June 1. The move came less than a day after the arrests of nine Corridor residents, property damage and looting.

AMERICA PROTESTS-IOWA ARREST

Iowa City protest leader jailed after unlawful assembly case

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A leader of recent protests against police brutality and racial injustice in Iowa City has been ordered jailed on a probation violation after police charged him with unlawful assembly. Police arrested 20-year-old Mazin Mohamedali on Sunday evening on charges of unlawful assembly and disorderly conduct for his role in a June 3 protest near Interstate 80 that ended with officers using tear gas and flash grenades to disperse the crowd. Mohamedali has been an outspoken member of a group calling itself the Iowa Freedom Riders. He has delivered speeches ad led chants during several days of marches and gatherings throughout the city.